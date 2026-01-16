Diversified Properties Joins Orange County Partnership as Newest Investor

MONTVILLE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Properties, one of the Northeast's most experienced and dynamic real estate development firms, is proud to announce its membership as an investor in the Orange County Partnership, a leading economic development organization dedicated to attracting investment and fostering job creation throughout Orange County, New York.

This strategic partnership underscores Diversified Properties' commitment to supporting regional growth and innovation. As an investor, Diversified Properties joins a network of influential businesses and stakeholders working collaboratively to advance economic development initiatives across Orange County.

With a pipeline and portfolio valued at over $500 million, Diversified Properties brings 100 years of combined experience in multifamily, commercial, and mixed-use development. Their investment with the Orange County Partnership will help accelerate impactful projects and foster meaningful connections with local communities, municipalities, fellow developers, and local professionals. "It's an honor and privilege to support the Orange County Partnership," says Nick Minoia, Managing Member of Diversified Properties.

