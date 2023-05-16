Jefferson Radiology Implements Groundbreaking MRI Technology to Reduce Exam Time by Up to Half

HARTFORD, Conn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Radiology, a leading radiology practice in Connecticut, is revolutionizing the patient experience through the implementation of cutting-edge MRI technology that significantly reduces exam times. This new state-of-the-art equipment will be available at five Jefferson Radiology locations throughout the year, enhancing patient experience and diagnostic efficiency. As the first radiology practice in the region to offer these expedited MRI exams, Jefferson Radiology demonstrates its dedication to elevating patient care and improving overall healthcare outcomes.

"Through this groundbreaking MRI technology, we're proud to offer our patients more efficient exams without compromising accuracy and quality of our diagnostic services," said Ethan Foxman, M.D., President of Jefferson Radiology. "Our commitment to providing exceptional patient care is at the core of everything we do, and this technological advancement is a testament to that."

The innovative MRI technology dramatically reduces exam times for common MRI scans, including:

Brain MRI: 30 minutes (previously 45 minutes)

Chest MRI: 30 minutes (previously 60 minutes)

Feet MRI: 30 minutes (previously 60 minutes)

TSpine MRI w/wo: 30 minutes (previously 60 minutes)

Long Bone MRI: 30 minutes (previously 60 minutes)

These reduced appointment times represent a significant leap forward in patient convenience, minimizing the stress and anxiety often associated with lengthy medical imaging procedures. By cutting exam times by up to 50%, Jefferson Radiology is increasing patient comfort and maximizing the efficiency of their highly skilled clinical teams, allowing for more patients to be treated in a shorter time.

This new technology is now available at the Avon and Farmington locations and will be available at the Glastonbury location in June, followed by Enfield and West Hartford in July. For additional information on this new technology and the locations offering it, visit https://www.jeffersonradiology.com/mri-scans/.

Jefferson Radiology became an affiliate of Radiology Partners (RP) in 2020. Together, and along with other leading radiology groups across the country, RP's mission is to transform radiology.

ABOUT JEFFERSON RADIOLOGY

Jefferson Radiology provides a full spectrum of diagnostic imaging and interventional services to patients at hospitals and outpatient centers in Connecticut and Massachusetts. As leaders in diagnostic and interventional radiology, our fellowship-trained physicians and highly skilled staff are committed to providing exceptional patient care and responsive service. Our clinical resources, supported by a sophisticated business and technological infrastructure, allow us to provide the highest quality care. Jefferson Radiology is one of a few radiology practices in Connecticut accredited by The Joint Commission. For further information, visit www.jeffersonradiology.com.

ABOUT RADIOLOGY PARTNERS

Radiology Partners, through its owned and affiliated practices, is the largest radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 3,250 hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the nation. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at http://www.radpartners.com and connect with us at @Rad_Partners.

