Jefferson Solutions Group Appoints Ja'Ron Smith to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Solutions Group (Jefferson) is proud to welcome Ja'Ron Smith to its Board of Directors. A seasoned policy expert and former senior White House advisor, Mr. Smith brings deep experience in federal policymaking, legislative affairs, and community-focused innovation. His understanding of federal policy, commitment to community-focused solutions, and proven ability to drive bipartisan progress make him an exceptional addition to our team.

"Ja'Ron Smith's appointment to the Board reflects our commitment to strengthening our expertise in community-focused innovation," said Janet Clement, Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson. "His proven ability to drive bipartisan progress aligns perfectly with our mission. We anticipate that Ja'Ron's unique perspective will significantly enhance our ability to serve our clients and address complex challenges."

At CGCN, Mr. Smith advises clients on a broad range of issues including regulatory affairs, economic mobility, social justice, finance, and housing. His deep understanding of the federal landscape is rooted in years of public service, including his tenure as Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy and Deputy Director of the White House Office of American Innovation. In these roles, he played a key part in shaping national policy on criminal justice reform, opportunity zones, workforce development, and economic revitalization.

Mr. Smith also served as Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs, where he was the liaison to key congressional committees and caucuses. His leadership has consistently focused on bipartisan solutions that drive meaningful change in underserved communities.

Jefferson looks forward to Mr. Smith's guidance and insight as we continue to support our federal partners in navigating today's most complex challenges.

About Jefferson

Jefferson is a purpose-fueled, people-first firm that curates and implements programs to make government work better—for everyone. For nearly 30 years, we've helped federal agencies solve complex problems and deliver results. We enable the public sector to drive impact, innovate boldly, and deliver on its promises. We empower and connect our people to their passions and our clients to deliver extraordinary outcomes.

