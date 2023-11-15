Jefferson Welcomes Internationally Recognized Cardiovascular Surgeon, Joseph E. Bavaria, MD to Enhance Heart and Vascular Program

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson is pleased to announce that Joseph E. Bavaria, MD is joining Jefferson Health and Sidney Kimmel Medical College, effective January 15, 2024. Dr. Bavaria brings a wealth of leadership and surgical expertise to Jefferson's expanding team as it continues to advance the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of heart and vascular conditions.

Dr. Bavaria will join Jefferson from Penn Medicine where he serves as Vice Chief, Division of Cardiovascular Surgery, Director of the Thoracic Aortic Surgery Program, Co-Director of the Transcatheter Valve Program and Founder and Co-Director of the Penn Aorta Center.

"Dr. Bavaria's distinguished career in cardiovascular research and surgical advancements make him a valuable addition to Jefferson's expanding Heart and Vascular program," said Baligh Yehia, MD, MPP, MSc, FACP, President of Jefferson Health. "Jefferson has a rich legacy of delivering innovative cardiovascular healthcare services throughout the region, and Dr. Bavaria's expertise will only strengthen our commitment to providing leading-edge, compassionate care to all we serve."

Having performed more than 9,000 open heart procedures in his career, Dr. Bavaria is an expert in treating thoracic aortic aneurysms and repairing and replacing aortic valves. He is a skilled lecturer and educator, has held national and international leadership positions including president of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS), president of the Thoracic Surgery Foundation, board member of the Heart Valve Society, and executive committee member of the European Association of CardioThoracic Surgery (EACTS). Dr. Bavaria has also played a pivotal role in helping to establish national treatment guidelines.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Bavaria to the Sidney Kimmel Medical College. With a legacy of groundbreaking contributions to cardiovascular medicine, Dr. Bavaria brings unparalleled expertise that will undoubtedly inspire and shape the future generation of surgeons here at Thomas Jefferson University," said Susan C. Aldridge, PhD, Interim President, Thomas Jefferson University.

"This is a unique time to be joining Jefferson as the organization focuses on integrating cardiovascular services throughout the system. I look forward to being a part of Jefferson's efforts to bring world-class care to those most in need," said Joseph E. Bavaria, MD.

Dr. Bavaria earned a Bachelor of Science degree and Medical degree from Tulane University in New Orleans. He completed his surgical internship and residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and completed additional residencies in thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Nationally ranked, Jefferson, which is principally located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is reimagining healthcare and higher education to create unparalleled value. Jefferson is more than 42,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical, and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College and Kanbar College of Design, Engineering, and Commerce, is a national doctoral research university that dates back to 1824 and today comprises 10 colleges and three schools offering 200 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,400 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top healthcare systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia area, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 17 hospitals and over 50 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans is a not-for-profit managed health care organization providing a broad range of health coverage options in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 35 years.

