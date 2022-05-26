Jeffery C. Platt, DDS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffery C. Platt, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his excellence in the Dental field and in acknowledgment of his work at Lasting Impressions Dental Care.

Dr. Platt founded Lasting Impressions Dental Care over 30 years ago and has helped countless patients restore their oral health. Located at 2465 Research Pkwy Ste 100 in Colorado Springs, CO, the office is open Monday through Thursday. The office is certified by the American Dental Association and the Colorado Dental Association.

Jeffery C. Platt

Dr. Platt attended Brigham Young University and later earned his DDS from Kansas City University. Today, he teaches dentists his techniques for the procedures he performs in his daily work. He lectures with the Hiossen Dental Implant company, teaching proper implant usage and how to perform surgical and restorative implant dentistry. Dr. Platt frequently gives teaching seminars where he teaches other dentists new dental surgery procedures, such as dental implants and bone grafting.

His career was influenced by his experiences working on a cattle ranch in his youth. After being kicked by one too many animals, he decided to pursue a career in medicine to help people. Today, Dr. Platt works with his son at his dental practice.

Awarded and honored throughout his career, Dr. Platt was a UMKC Graduate with Honors in Periodontics and Pediatric Dentistry. He won the UMKC Quintessence Award for Clinical Achievement in Periodontics, UMKC Arthur E. Iwerson Award for Excellence in Pediatric Dentistry, the UMKC Class President Award, the UMKC Student Council Student of the Year Award, and the BYU Department of Organizational Behavior Award.

When he isn't practicing dentistry, Dr. Platt loves to spend time with his wife and seven children, hiking, camping, playing soccer, playing basketball, and skiing. His older children follow in his footsteps and are completing degrees in Nutrition, Dietetics, and Dentistry.

Dr. Platt gives monthly lectures in Oregon and Colorado and has given speaking engagements internationally. He lectures about dentistry topics, bone grafting procedures, and implants. He enjoys giving back to his community to advance the cause and practice of dentistry locally and abroad.

For more information, visit www.mylastingimpressionsdental.com.

