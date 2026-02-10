Jeffery L. Robinette Recognized as Morgantown, West Virginia Super Lawyer for 13th Consecutive Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffery L. Robinette, the founding attorney of Robinette Legal Group, PLLC, has again received recognition from Super Lawyers, spanning from 2014 through 2026. This consistency and peer-reviewed acknowledgment highlights his proficiency in personal injury, medical malpractice, and products liability matters in Morgantown, West Virginia. His expertise is particularly noted in handling catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims.

This consistent recognition from Super Lawyers for over a decade shows Robinette Legal Group's dedication to the field and people of Morgantown, West Virginia. The firm's approach involves leveraging an understanding of how to best secure maximum compensation for those seriously injured in a car accident in Morgantown, West Virginia.

"I chose to be a lawyer because I foremost wanted to represent people in court as a trial lawyer. When I take a case to trial, my ultimate goal is to get fair justice for my clients. We make sure that we keep our client's interests first," said Jeffery L. Robinette. "Integrity in the practice is an important part of every lawyer's desire to help people, and it's certainly a part of my practice."

The repeated honors from Super Lawyers further solidifies Robinette Legal Group's standing as a leading personal injury firm in the Morgantown, West Virginia. In addition to the firm's legal accomplishments, the firm also gives back to the Morgantown community through charitable support and sponsorships.

The firm proudly partners with organizations such as Libera, a Morgantown-based non-profit dedicated to helping women overcome barriers and gain confidence, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown, assisting in the creation of a new Family Room at the WVU Children's Hospital.

To learn more about Robinette Legal Group's approach to personal injury law or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website at https://robinettelaw.com/.

Robinette Legal Group, PLLC is a Morgantown, West Virginia personal injury law firm dedicated to holding negligent parties accountable and maximizing compensation for accident victims. Founded by Jeff Robinette, a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and designated as a National Top 1% Personal Injury Attorney, the firm focuses on personal injury, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, and financial injury trial law. With a unique background in insurance defense work for major corporations, the firm brings insider knowledge of defense strategies to advocate powerfully for injured clients. For the past decade, Jeff Robinette has exclusively represented the seriously injured and families who have lost loved ones across West Virginia. An 82nd Airborne Division veteran and jumpmaster qualified paratrooper, Robinette brings the same honor, dedication, and discipline to his legal practice. The firm handles truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, catastrophic injuries, and all personal injury matters throughout West Virginia, even offering free property damage assistance for vehicle accident clients. Robinette Legal Group primary offices are at 211 Everhart Dr, Suite 200, Morgantown, WV 26508 and 256 High St, Suite 100, Morgantown, WV 26508.

SOURCE Robinette Legal Group