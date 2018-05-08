Jeffery M. Leving Helps Chicago Divorced Dad Save Son from Vicious Beatings by Mother's New Husband

This Chicago dad reported that his son frantically called him to pick him up at a secret location. After dad picked up his son, the boy reported that his half-brothers had jointly beaten him at his mother's house, including hitting him with a heavy pole, which could have killed him.

This heartbroken dad was told by police officers that despite the beating, he had to bring his son back to his mother's house because there was no Court Order giving him custody or visitation. According to Court records, when the boy went back to his mother's house, his mother's new husband viciously attacked the boy – the new husband reportedly grabbed and choked the child so he could not breathe, slapped him in the face, causing the child to fall, and tried to stop him from contacting his dad for help. The child's mother was present for all of this and did nothing to prevent or stop the beating.

The Leving Legal Team spearheaded by firm attorneys Arthur Kallow and Andrew Benson knew they needed to get into Court immediately to save this child. And the boy's dad would not give up. If the Leving Legal Team had not won this case, this child most likely faced further beatings, and even death, at the hands of his step-father and half-siblings. This child is now safe with his loving dad, in a new school and new neighborhood where he feels loved and protected, without any fear of further beatings. This divorced bio dad truly saved his child's life, and never gave up hope for a bright future for him and his son.

Not all fathers are aware of their rights or the resources available to them in fighting for those rights. For more information on law and fatherhood, follow Leving on Twitter and on Facebook.

