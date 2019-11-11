TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey A. Berman, MD, DFASAM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as Director of Psychiatry at SOBA College Recovery in New Brunswick, NJ.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

An accomplished leader, Dr. Berman has over twenty-years of professional experience in addiction recovery. He has developed an unmatched level of expertise on account of his experience serving multiple leadership positions. Previously, he was the Medical Director of Geisinger Health Care's Marworth Chemical Dependency Center in Waverly, PA, and a consultant to several pain management centers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He has also served as Director of Chemical Dependency and Chief of Psychiatry at Bergen Regional Medical Center, New Jersey's largest acute psychiatric hospital, while maintaining a position at the Department of Defense's US Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.



Currently, Dr. Berman is the Psychiatric Consultant to the Department of Immigration Health and the Medical Director of the Discovery Institute in Marlboro, NJ. He has been board certified by the American Society of Addiction Medicine since 1988. A frontrunner in his field, he is an expert in pain management and co-occurring opioid dependence addiction psychiatry.



The recipient of multiple degrees, Dr. Berman first earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government. Following this, he earned a Doctorate of Medicine from State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Master of Science at New York University - Polytechnic School of Engineering, and Master of Science in Specialized Journalism at the City University of New York, Brooklyn College.



Highly respected in his field, Dr. Berman is a Diplomate and Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Adult and Addiction Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine.



In his free time, Dr. Berman enjoys spending quality time with his children and grandchildren.



Dr. Berman dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his wife Bonnie Lax Berman.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

