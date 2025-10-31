Jeffrey A. Block Awarded the 2025 Excellence in Advocacy Award by New York City Trial Lawyers Alliance

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey A. Block, founding partner of the premier personal injury law firm Block O'Toole & Murphy, was proud to receive the Excellence in Advocacy Award from the New York City Trial Lawyers Alliance (NYCTLA) last night at the organization's Eighty-Ninth Annual Gala.

Each year, the award recognizes one New York City attorney for his or her commitment to advocacy in the legal profession.

"It's an honor to receive this award and be recognized by the decent, hardworking lawyers and judges that you have worked with and against for decades. I'm proud to have our firm's efforts recognized by the New York City Trial Lawyers Alliance," said Mr. Block.

Since founding the firm in 1989, Mr. Block has spent his career fighting for the underdog. In handling some of New York's most significant personal injury cases, he has earned the respect of attorneys and judges alike, and his advice is often sought by other professionals in the field.

Whether he's representing a construction worker who was injured on the job or a cop or fireman whose career was upended by an accident, Mr. Block firmly believes in treating each case as if it's the most important one in the office. His legendary work ethic has enabled him to obtain notable and sometimes unprecedented results, including a $53,500,000 unanimous jury verdict for a paralyzed construction worker and a  $14,000,000 result for a motorcyclist in Nassau County – the county's highest reported non-medical malpractice verdict.

"The most rewarding part of the job," Mr. Block said, "is being able to help folks when they need it most."

Each year, NYCTLA's annual gala brings together New York City's top judges and attorneys to celebrate their achievements and honor those who have gone above and beyond in their pursuit of justice. Held this year at the Léman Ballroom, the event also presented the Harlan Fiske Stone Memorial Award to Hon. Suzanne Adams, an administrative judge with the Manhattan Civil Supreme Court.

In the decades since its founding, the New York City Trial Lawyers Alliance has worked to foster relationships between the members of NYC's bench and bar. Its members believe that strengthening the bond between judges and attorneys will in turn strengthen the court's ability to serve the public.

Block O'Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. The firm has recovered over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients hurt in car crashes, construction accidents, and other personal injury cases. For a free consultation, call 212-736-5300 or visit https://www.blockotoole.com/

