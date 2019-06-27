Jeffrey A. Flaks named President and Chief Executive Officer of Hartford HealthCare

"For several years, the Hartford HealthCare Board has been planning and preparing for an eventual executive succession. Our goal has been to ensure that Hartford HealthCare's leadership, culture and commitment would continue to fulfill its mission to improve the health and healing of the people and the communities we serve," said David P. Hess, Hartford HealthCare Board Chair.

In recognizing Joseph's many contributions, Board Chair Hess said: "Under Elliot's leadership, and during a time of immense change in healthcare, Hartford HealthCare has evolved into a truly integrated system of care, providing more needed health services to more people, in more convenient locations. He has led Hartford HealthCare's evolution from a single hospital into the state's most comprehensive healthcare system — one that now serves nearly 15,000 people across the state each and every day."

Hess called Flaks "a well-recognized leader and deeply respected colleague."

"In ways large and small, Jeff Flaks has proven himself ready for this expanded and demanding role. As President and CEO, he will be called to build on the firm foundation that he and the entire leadership team have created."

This month, Flaks celebrated 15 years of service with Hartford HealthCare. In 2004, Flaks joined MidState Medical Center as Chief Operating Officer. He then transitioned to Hartford Hospital as Chief Operating Officer in 2007 before becoming Hartford Hospital's 21st President and CEO in 2011.

In 2013, Flaks was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the entire health care system, and was named President by the Hartford HealthCare Board in 2016.

"The opportunity to lead this great organization is an extraordinary honor, and I consider it a true privilege," Flaks said.

"At Hartford HealthCare, we've done great work to transform ourselves so that we can lead the next era of American healthcare. As an organization, we haven't shied away from change, but instead we have chosen to lead it, bringing to life our vision of being most trusted for personalized, coordinated care."

"I am so proud of what our team has built at Hartford HealthCare," said Joseph. "There is no one better than Jeff to lead Hartford HealthCare into the future."

About Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare is Connecticut's most comprehensive healthcare network. With 21,000 employees and total operating revenue of more than $3.1 billion, Hartford HealthCare has cultivated a strong, unified culture of accountability and innovation. Its care-delivery system, serving 126 towns and cities, includes a tertiary-level teaching hospital, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, the state's most extensive behavioral health network, a large multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, and a large physical therapy and rehabilitation network. Hartford HealthCare's unique, system wide Institute Model offers a single, high standard of care in crucial specialties at hospital and ambulatory sites across Connecticut. The institutes include: Cancer, Heart and Vascular, Neuroscience, Orthopedics and Urology. Visit Hartford HealthCare at www.hartfordhealthcare.org

SOURCE Hartford HealthCare

Related Links

https://hartfordhealthcare.org

