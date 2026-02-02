Jeffrey A. Flaks recognized as Press Ganey's HX26 Innovator of the Year

New award recognizes a healthcare leader advancing innovation in service of access, quality, and the human experience

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Press Ganey, the leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics, and AI-powered insights for health systems and health plans, today announced that Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hartford HealthCare, has been named the inaugural HX26 Innovator of the Year.

Introduced in 2026, the Innovator of the Year award honors executives who embed innovation into the daily operations of healthcare — solving real problems, reducing friction for care teams, and improving the way patients experience care. Flaks accepted the award at Press Ganey's HX26 Conference in Orlando.

Under Flaks' leadership, Hartford HealthCare has emerged as one of the most forward-looking health systems in the country, guided by a clear, mission-driven purpose: making healthcare more accessible, more equitable, and easier to navigate. This strategic focus intentionally blends cutting-edge capabilities — including virtual care, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics — into clinical and operational workflows to meaningfully improve care delivery.

A visible example of this work is HHC 24/7, Hartford HealthCare's virtual primary care platform, which gives patients round-the-clock access to both scheduled and on-demand clinical care. Designed to meet patients where they are, the platform reflects Hartford HealthCare's commitment to reimagining access while preserving continuity, quality, and affordability.

At the same time, Flaks has emphasized that innovation must enhance the experience of working in healthcare. Hartford HealthCare has made targeted investments in tools and technologies that reduce administrative burden and empower clinicians to practice at the top of their license, recognizing that workforce well-being and patient experience are deeply interconnected.

Earlier in 2025, Flaks was also honored with the Steven Schroeder Award for Outstanding Healthcare CEO, presented by Costs of Care in partnership with The Leapfrog Group. The award recognizes courageous and ethical leadership in addressing the twin challenges of quality and affordability — a reflection of Hartford HealthCare's strategic framework that centers Access, Affordability, Health Equity, and Excellence.

"I'm deeply honored to receive both the HX26 Innovator of the Year and Steven Schroeder awards — recognitions that speak not to an individual, but to the extraordinary commitment of our Hartford HealthCare colleagues," said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare. "Our innovation journey is rooted in a simple but profound belief: healthcare should be easier to access, better coordinated, and more equitable for every person we serve. These honors reinforce that when you bring mission and innovation together with compassion and collaboration, the impact reaches far beyond our doors — into homes, neighborhoods, and lives across Connecticut and beyond."

Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Press Ganey, added, "Jeff Flaks treats innovation as a responsibility to move healthcare forward. He is relentless in pushing progress that improves safety, expands access, and raises the standard of care. At Hartford HealthCare, Jeff has built the teams, partnerships, and operating discipline needed to scale new models of care without losing sight of reliability and trust. His leadership keeps innovation grounded in outcomes that matter most to patients, families, and caregivers."

About Hartford HealthCare

With 48,000 dedicated colleagues and a bold vision for the future, Hartford HealthCare is transforming healthcare across Connecticut and beyond — enhancing access, affordability, health equity, and excellence. Spanning more than 500 locations across 185 towns and cities, our comprehensive care-delivery system is built to serve every community, every day.

From world-class hospitals — including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, and four community hospitals — to an expansive network of behavioral health services, multispecialty physician groups, urgent and virtual care, surgery centers, home care, senior care, rehabilitation, and mobile neighborhood health programs, Hartford HealthCare is there when and where it matters most.

Hartford HealthCare touches the lives of more than 28,000 people every single day, delivering unparalleled care through its unique Institute Model — bringing together leading experts in neuroscience, cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and urology and kidney health to provide a unified, high standard of care at the most affordable cost.

Recognized nationally for patient safety and clinical excellence, Hartford HealthCare was the only health system in country awarded the prestigious Quest for Quality Prize from the American Hospital Association and boasts Leapfrog A-ratings across all its hospitals — making Hartford HealthCare one of the safest healthcare systems in the country.

Join us on our journey to redefine healthcare. Visit www.HartfordHealthCare.org

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey is a leading global provider of experience technology, data analytics, and AI-powered insights that help companies better understand and serve their customers, employees, and stakeholders. Press Ganey powers the Human Experience (HX) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that brings together CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves more than 43,000 clients globally across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, technology, and other end markets. Press Ganey is recognized by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platforms.

