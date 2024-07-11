Bank Hires Leader to Expand Commercial Real Estate Segment

FAIRFAX, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it has hired Jeffrey Aleshire as Senior Vice President and Commercial Real Estate Practice Leader. In his role, Jeff will lead the Commercial Real Estate Team and will plan, direct, organize and carry out growth strategies to best serve clients in the commercial and investor residential real estate segments. He will be responsible for managing and expanding existing client relationships, as well as developing new lead relationships. Jeff will play an active role in representing Freedom Bank in industry trade groups and community organizations within the real estate industry.

Jeffrey Aleshire Joins Freedom Bank as SVP & Commercial Real Estate Practice Leader

"We are pleased to welcome Jeff Aleshire to Freedom Bank. Jeff is an experienced banker with extensive commercial real estate expertise and a great advisor to clients and mentor to colleagues. I have had the pleasure of previously working with Jeff and have seen first-hand the level of client service and industry knowledge he brings to our company and our clients. We have conservatively managed the bank's financial position and have capacity for additional commercial real estate exposure when other banks are pulling back and view this as an opportunistic time to grow our real estate loan portfolio. Jeff will define the segments and develop the relationships to grow this important segment of our bank," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

"As I begin this new journey with Freedom Bank, I am excited to be part of a team that is committed to growing its real estate business in a strategic fashion with high quality real estate development firms in Northern Virginia and the Greater DC Region. With Freedom Bank's dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions, I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help our clients achieve their commercial real estate goals and build a long-term banking partnership," said Jeff Aleshire.

Jeff was most recently Managing Director of Commercial Real Estate at Burke & Herbert Bank where he was responsible for business development within the commercial real estate space, portfolio administration, and credit risk management. Prior to Burke & Herbert Bank, he was Senior Credit Officer at Bay Bank, FSB where he played a critical role in overseeing the credit risk management function of the bank and ensuring the integrity and profitability of its lending operations. Jeff has an undergraduate degree in Economics and Business Administration from the Randolph-Macon College and a Master of Science in Finance from Loyola University of Maryland.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

