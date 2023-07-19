JEFFREY C. THOMSON JOINS COLERIDGE INITIATIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coleridge Initiative, Inc. announced on Wednesday, July 19th that Jeffrey C. Thomson, CMA, CSCA was elected to the Coleridge Initiative Board of Directors on June 30, 2023. Thomson complements the composition of the board with his knowledge and technical expertise in financial and management accounting.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Thomson has joined our board," said Dr. Ahu Yildirmaz, President and CEO of the Coleridge Initiative. "With his extensive experience as a chief financial officer and CEO, Jeffrey brings a unique blend of financial expertise and analytical acumen to our organization."

"I am honored to join the Coleridge Initiative's esteemed board," said Thomson. "I am deeply inspired by Coleridge's fundamental purpose to use 'big data' and data analytics for societal good. I truly believe that data science can transform professions and serve the public interest, in this case, positively influencing public policy and programs across the U.S. in workforce development and K-12 education."

"I am thrilled to have Jeff Thomson join the board," said Dr. Michael Holland, Chair of the Coleridge Initiative Board of Directors. "Jeff's technical expertise in financial and management accounting are skills that will benefit Coleridge as we grow.  But more than that, Jeff has a clear passion for the mission of the Coleridge Initiative."

Thomson is Senior Strategic Advisor for Competent Boards, Inc., and Executive in Residence – Thought Leadership for Becker Professional Development, both global brands focused on competency development for senior business leaders in the face of a disruptive, high velocity and transformative global market. Thomson has been named in Accounting Today's "Top 100 Most Influential People List" for the past 14 years and was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Trust Across America/Trust Across the World.

Thomson earned his master's degree in mathematical statistics from Montclair State University, and completed executive education programs at Wharton, MIT, and Columbia University.

About The Coleridge Initiative, Inc.

The Coleridge Initiative is a nonprofit organization working with governments to ensure that data are more effectively used for public decision-making. Coleridge provides agencies with the opportunity to enhance their workforce data literacy and collaborate within and across states to develop new technologies through the secure access and sharing of confidential microdata. Coleridge's secure data hosting platform, the Administrative Data Research Facility (ADRF), is a FedRAMP-certified environment that enables government agencies to link their longitudinal data with other states and agencies. Learn more: www.coleridgeinitiative.org

