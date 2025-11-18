Jeffrey Court Launches Chapter 17 Marmo Viaggio - A Luxurious Journey Underfoot

Company's First Floor-Focused Collection Showcases 12 Stunning Natural Stones

NORCO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Court® is proud to announce the launch of Chapter 17 Marmo Viaggio, the brand's first collection designed primarily for floor applications. Featuring a curated selection of 11 exquisite marbles and 1 sophisticated travertine, this collection is a celebration of nature's artistry, brought to life in timeless, large-format designs.

Kitchen featuring Calacatta Verde 12" x 12" Honed Field Tile and Proper Pillar Mosaic.

Inspired by the wonders discovered on a journey through the world's most breathtaking landscapes, Marmo Viaggio translates the beauty of nature's treasures into versatile surfaces that blend strength, elegance, and enduring appeal. Each piece serves as a lasting reminder of the adventure, grounding every space with the natural beauty of authentic stone.

"With Marmo Viaggio, we wanted to capture the romance of travel and the allure of natural stone in a way that truly celebrates the journey from quarry to home. This collection marks an exciting milestone for us as our first floor-focused line, and it offers a depth of material and design flexibility that's perfect for an array of spaces."

- Scott Hassman, President

Marmo Viaggio showcases a captivating spectrum of stones sourced from around the world. Dolomite offers soft white tones accented by delicate grey lines for a classic appeal. Calacatta Verde pairs timeless white with striking green veining for a dramatic statement, while Afyon Gold glows with warm golden undertones and subtle patterns. The creamy hues of Afyon Violet are enhanced by graceful violet veining, and Venato delivers understated elegance with a soft white background and gentle grey veining. Also included in the collection are: Crystal White, Lilac, Thassos, Nero Marquina, Vanilla and Volakas marbles, and Silver Travertine.

Marmo Viaggio offers an array of formats designed to meet a variety of installation needs. Mosaics include 2" Hexagon and Proper Pillar patterns, both offered in all twelve stone options and finished with a smooth, honed surface. Field tile selections feature 12" x 12" and 12" x 24" formats in honed and polished finishes, along with a 6" x 24" honed fluted option for added texture and visual interest. The collection also includes double beveled thresholds crafted from engineered stone in Thassos color in 4" x 37" and 6" x 73" sizes. In addition to the stocked options, special order sizes are available, allowing for complete customization to suit any project.

Marmo Viaggio delivers unmatched versatility - whether you're designing a serene spa bath, a grand entryway, or a sophisticated commercial lobby, these stones invite you to step into a world where beauty meets durability.

Chapter 17 Marmo Viaggio is available now at all Jeffrey Court Authorized Dealers nationwide.

To view the collection, visit: JeffreyCourt.com/MarmoViaggio .

ABOUT JEFFREY COURT INC.

Founded in 1991 by Jim and Janice Lawson, Jeffrey Court was born to create an impression not just in the industry, but in homes and businesses across the country. As a manufacturer of high-end decorative designer tiles, Jeffrey Court improves the quality of life, accenting living spaces with warmth, love, and laughter for families and friends to enjoy. Over 30 years strong, we continue to focus on growing the residential and commercial markets in partnership with our dealers and distributors, by offering the widest selection of fashion-forward, cutting-edge tile designs to architects and interior designers. With a commitment to the success of partners and customers, Jeffrey Court continually creates new products and is always in stock and ready to ship within 48 hours.

