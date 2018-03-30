Jeffrey Cummings Receives ISCDD Leadership and Achievement Award at ISCDD 2018 Annual Meeting

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD) announced today that Jeffrey Cummings, M.D., Director of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and the Camille and Larry Ruvo Chair for Brain Health, is the recipient of the ISCDD 2018 Leadership and Achievement Award at its 16th Annual Meeting.

The ISCDD 2018 Award was presented to Dr. Cummings by Dr. Raymond Sanchez, the Chairman of the ISCDD Executive Committee, and Dr. Amir Kalali, Executive Secretary, ISCDD.

Dr. Cummings was selected for the award based on his leadership and contributions to Alzheimer's research. Cummings, an internationally renowned neurologist and expert in Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, has published over 700 articles and 43 books on Alzheimer's disease and related topics. He is the author of the neuropsychiatric inventory (NPI), a widely used scale that measures behavioral changes in neurological disease.

"Jeff Cummings' research interests include the development of new treatments for brain disorders, with an emphasis on neurodegenerative diseases. Throughout his distinguished career, he has impacted every aspect of the field, while always remembering to put patients and their families at the center of all he does," said Dr. Kalali.

"I am honored to be recognized by my peers and fellow researchers working toward better brain health," stated Dr. Cummings. "Brain health is the key to our memories, our biography and ourselves. It is the treasure that has all our friends and family in it. Nothing is more important."

Founded in 2002 as a leadership forum for central nervous system drug development, the International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD) is a non-profit, independent society focused on improving CNS drug development, through collaboration amongst stakeholders including academia, industry and government.

