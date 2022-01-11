Jeffrey D. Horn, M.D. Announces First FDA-Approved Eye Drop to Treat Age-Related Blurry Vision Now Available at Vision for Life

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeffrey D. Horn, M.D., medical director at Vision for Life, announced today his office is now offering VUITY™, the first and only FDA-approved eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision.

Presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, is a common, progressive condition that reduces the eye's ability to focus on near objects and affects nearly half of the U.S. adult population, usually over age 40.

VUITY is a once-daily prescription eye drop that improves near and intermediate vision without impacting distance vision for adults with age-related blurry near vision.

"We are so excited to be able to offer such an amazing solution to a very common problem," Horn said. "So many of the patients we see at Vision for Life struggle with blurry near vision, so to be able to prescribe drops that have little or no side effects and a very high success rate is wonderful."

Presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, can be diagnosed through a basic eye exam by an eye doctor.

Toni Wright was a participant in the clinical trial and said as she has aged, her vision changed and it became almost impossible for her to see clearly up close without wearing reading glasses.

"Realizing that I needed to start using readers showed me how important it was to address this condition," Wright said. "It was great to have the opportunity to participate in the clinical study investigating a new potential treatment option. I'm so excited the investigational treatment, which has been identified as VUITY, is now approved and available as a treatment to manage age-related blurry near vision."

ABOUT VISION FOR LIFE

Vision for Life is a Nashville-based ophthalmology practice specializing in advanced cataract care, LASIK, laser vision correction and treatment for a variety of eye conditions. Medical director, Jeffrey D. Horn, M.D., provides advanced eye care in a professional, personal environment where patient comfort and satisfaction are the top priorities. Vision for Life was also the first in Middle Tennessee to use the WaveLight® EX500 LASIK laser and Contoura® Vision LASIK for refractive errors. The fastest and most precise LASIK treatment in the United States. Dr. Horn was also the first ophthalmologist to implant the PanOptix trifocal lens in the state of Tennessee! Vision for Life uses the most sophisticated testing and treatments to ensure each patient obtains their best vision for life.

ABOUT VUITY™

VUITY™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 1.25% is a prescription eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision (presbyopia) in adults. VUITY is manufactured by Allergan, an AbbVie company. Presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, can be diagnosed through a basic eye exam by an eye doctor (optometrist or ophthalmologist) and is a common and progressive eye condition that affects 128 million Americans, or nearly half of the U.S. adult population.

