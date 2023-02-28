JEFFREY DECLAIRE, M.D., CELEBRATES 30 YEARS AND 30,000 KNEE SURGERIES

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey DeClaire, M.D., a pioneer in minimally invasive, robotic-assisted total knee replacement and founder of the Michigan Knee Institute, is celebrating 30 years of performing 30,000 knee surgeries.

A board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic knee specialist, Dr. DeClaire performs over 1,000 knee surgeries annually and offers arthroscopy; ligament reconstruction; cartilage restoration; and outpatient, partial and total knee replacement. He has also assisted in the design of implants and a ligament-preserving knee.

Dr. DeClaire has been doing traditional knee replacements since 1987 and is known for his cutting-edge procedures resulting in more successful outcomes. He was the first in the world to use the OmniBOTICS system for robotic-assisted surgery. DeClaire's groundbreaking Elite Knee procedure combines computer-generated imaging with robotic instrumentation and over 30 years of surgical expertise to provide a superior outcome for knee replacement patients. Using robotic technology and a ligament tensioning device to measure a patient's ligament balance, Dr. DeClaire can determine the best implant position leading to a well-balanced knee replacement. The tensioning device, called a BalanceBot™, gives the surgeon a "second pair of eyes" to accurately measure the knee ligament tension for each patient. Studies show that patients who had this customized approach for knee replacement had more normal knee function and better outcomes two-years post-surgery than patients than patients who had undergone traditional surgery.

Besides his acclaimed Elite Knee, Dr. DeClaire has pioneered the Patellofemoral Arthroplasty Surgical Procedure, a partial knee replacement that has excellent outcomes for qualified patients.

Dr. DeClaire is Chief of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Director of Adult Reconstruction & Joint Replacement at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital. He also is a Clinical Assistant Professor at Oakland University in Rochester Hills. He has been named a Detroit Top Doc multiple times by Detroit Hour Magazine and was recognized as "Outstanding Physician of the Year" by former Michigan Governor John Engler.

