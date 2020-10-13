Jeffrey Dorsey Joins McClatchy as Senior Vice President of Transformation

"I am delighted to appoint Jeff to this important, strategic role and have the benefit of his insight and experience as part of our talented and ambitious executive leadership team," commented Hunter. "He is a results-driven executive with deep understanding of technology, manufacturing, finance, strategic planning, digital operations and creating high performance work environments."

Among Dorsey's key responsibilities will be partnering with the executive leadership team to advance the value creation agenda of the company, ensuring that business strategies, plans and initiatives are aligned with transformation plan, while promoting the use of technology and digital tools to drive new, creative solutions and mitigate risk.

Dorsey will lead McClatchy's Shared Services, Production and Distribution operations, which consolidates supply chain functions, centralized shared services and the management of vendor relationships.

"I'm excited to join McClatchy and serve in a new role that will support the acceleration of the company's digital journey," said Dorsey. "The content that our teams provide is vital to our communities and I look forward to working across departments to ensure the sustainability of local news and advertising."

Dorsey built a career at Tribune over 15 years and led some of the company's most ambitious and complex challenges focused on systemic change, optimization of operations and consolidation of technology organizations across print, digital and broadcast.

Dorsey is based outside of Chicago and is active in his church and community organizations focused on education and teen mentoring. He volunteers for a shelter that serves individuals experiencing homelessness. He is a 2015 recipient of Chicago United's Business Leaders of Color Award. Jeff has an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

