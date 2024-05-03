Jeffrey Epstein's "Little Black Book" to be Offered at Auction

CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions, known internationally for their sale of historic letters and documents, will be offering at auction one of the most provocative criminal relics of modern times – the personal address and telephone book owned by American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The small, plastic-bound 64 page book contains 386 individual printed entries with two handwritten entries penned on the last page. Each entry varies in length from only a few lines to over 10-15 lines or more, and contains Epstein's contact's name, address, and telephone number. The great majority of the entries also include contact information for private residences, and often numbers for pagers, aides, employees, parents, and even girlfriends. Ninety-four of the names bear black, hand-applied checkmarks, and five have been highlighted in yellow. These five names, including that of former president Donald Trump, are those of well-recognized financial and industrial figures. In addition to former president Donald Trump, other notables within include current presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr., attorney Alan Dershowitz, Frederic Fekkai, Christy Hefner, Sen. Edward Kennedy, and many dozens of other giants in the fields of finance, manufacturing, real estate, politics, film, television, law, fashion design, and so on.

Financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's book of contacts including names, addresses, and telephone numbers. Being offered for sale via sealed by auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions. Detail of a page from financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's book of contacts including names, addresses, and telephone numbers. Being offered for sale via sealed by auctioneers Alexander Historical Auctions.

There is also a good deal of information hinting at Epstein's sordid past, including the very first entry: contact information for the front desk and five apartment numbers (only) of residences maintained by him for girlfriends, models, and attorney. An entry for 'Masseuse/Masseur' lists 24 women's names and numbers, some with pager numbers as well, with one bearing the descriptive: 'ugly back up,' along with eight women listed under 'Exercise people.'

The book was found on a Fifth Ave., New York sidewalk in the mid-1990s and was later sold to a party in the Northeast. Internet journalists Business Insider submitted the book for forensic analysis which provided a positive result. The journalists then undertook calls to dozens of those listed within the book. Many of the respondents were incredulous that their numbers had been revealed, and some spoke candidly of their relationship with Epstein. Others were indignant or simply hung-up.

The auction house stresses that the fact that an individual's name appears within the book in no way implies any connection with Epstein's criminal activities, nor does it imply any relationship with Epstein whatsoever.

This criminal relic is initially being offered for sale by sealed bid with offers being accepted by the auction house from May 15 – June 15, 2024. All offers will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. Bidding details appear on the Alexander Historical Auctions website. Should the book fail to attract a satisfactory bid, it will be offered at public auction in mid-July, 2024.

