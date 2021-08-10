Jeffrey Goodman Joins Oaklins Member Firm Capital Alliance Corp.

Goodman will focus on a region that stretches across much of the Southeast. His broad M&A and capital raising experience includes clients in the United States and Europe, where he has established relationships with companies ranging from data center owners and operators, to fiber and infrastructure operators, to storage, SaaS and IaaS providers. He spent the bulk of his career working for several investment firms in Atlanta, most recently running the U.S. operations for Meghraj Capital.

His experience as an investment banker includes balance sheet restructurings, asset divestures, portfolio company sell-side mandates, buy-side representation and equity and debt capital raises. Goodman has worked at two co-investment funds, including one in which he pursued parallel opportunities in Abu Dhabi and throughout the UAE and Europe.

"Jeff built an extensive network during his many years of working and living overseas. As a team, we are excited by the unique fit between his cross-border deal experience and the opportunities to work in the technology space with Oaklins offices in key overseas markets," said Bryan Livingston, managing director and CEO of Oaklins Capital Alliance.

Goodman is also a managing director of Four Points Capital Partners, a FINRA/SIPC member firm. A native of Nashville, he holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Tennessee.

Based in Dallas, Oaklins Member Firm Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions principally to founder-led companies. The company represents clients in selected markets, including human capital management, energy infrastructure and assets, information technology infrastructure, construction and engineering, and food production. Since its founding in 1976, the privately held firm has completed more than 230 transactions with an aggregate transaction value exceeding $3 billion. For three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member firm of Oaklins International, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world.

