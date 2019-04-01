Jeffrey Hollender, Co-founder, Former CEO Of Seventh Generation, Steps In As CEO Of The American Sustainable Business Council

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC), a network of companies and business associations committed to the triple bottom line of People, Planet, and Profit, announced that Jeffrey Hollender, ASBC's Co-Founder and Board Chair, is stepping in as CEO, effective immediately. As CEO, he will support the organization's next steps in successfully building toward a sustainable economy.

Hollender is the co-founder and former CEO of Seventh Generation, the nation's leading brand of sustainable household and personal care products. Hollender has a nine-year history with ASBC.

About the transition, David Levine, ASBC's President and Co-Founder said, "With Jeffrey on board in this critical role for our organization, ASBC's prospects have never been brighter and we are poised for some incredible change, in driving public policy and market shifts in the areas of 'High Road' workplaces, climate change, sustainable packaging and a greener infrastructure."

"Now more than ever, the country needs an engaged business community to step up and be heard. Jeffrey is one of the leaders that understand the benefits of transforming companies from the inside and the incredible importance of bringing that business voice and power into the public arena," continued Levine.

About Jeffrey Hollender:

Hollender is co-founder and former CEO of Seventh Generation, which he built into a leading natural product brand known for its authenticity, transparency, and progressive business practices. In 2016, Seventh Generation was sold to Unilever. Hollender is also the founder of Sustain Natural, which together with his wife Sheila and his daughter Meika develops and markets sustainable feminine care products for women. Hollender is also Adjunct Professor of sustainability and social entrepreneurship at the Stern Business School, New York University.

Hollender is a strategic advisor and former Board Chair of Greenpeace US; and the author of seven books, including most recently, The Responsibility Revolution: How the Next Generation of Businesses Will Win and Planet Home.

About ASBC:

Established in 2009, the American Sustainable Business Council is a network of companies and business associations committed to the triple bottom line of People, Planet, and Profit. ASBC members understand that sustainable business is good business, and a sustainable economy is a prosperous, resilient one. To advance this vision, ASBC:

Build business lead campaigns to address our most pressing issues

Develops and advocates for policy which further ASBC's mission and leads outreach and engagement with policymakers to implement them;

Facilitates testimony by sustainable business leaders before Congress and other policy bodies;

Provides a platform that helps business executives, owners, investors, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders engage with policy makers;

Commissions research on critical policy issues;

Conveys to businesses, policy makers, and the media how a sustainable economy based on triple-bottom-line principles is good for business and good for America.

ASBC is structured as a non-profit, 501c3 & 501c4, education and advocacy organization.

