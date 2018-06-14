CHICAGO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey M. Goldberg is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as Attorney at Jeffrey M. Goldberg Law Offices.

With its inception over forty years ago, Jeffrey M. Goldberg Law Offices has served the Illinois, Wisconsin area for decades. Devoted to offering their clients eminent legal services in a professional and timely manner, the firm specializes in birth injury and medical malpractice law and is steadfast in their efforts of offering their clients "Experience. Commitment. Results."

Prior to starting his own law firm, he served as a law clerk for Justice Francis Lorenz of the Illinois Appellate Court, and as an instructor at The John Marshall Law School after graduating from the institution. Amassing over forty four years of total career experience, Goldberg brings a myriad of legal knowledge and accomplishments to his role. In one single year, his firm settled more than 20 cases worth more than $100 million total for their clients.

An illustrious speaker, Goldberg has spoken at a multitude of seminars related to personal injury litigation, including having chaired and been a speaker at the Illinois Trial Lawyers Medical Malpractice Seminar, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association Product Liability Seminar and a speaker for various hospitals and medical groups.

Admitted to practice law in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin, Goldberg attained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a minor in Mechanical Engineering from Bradley University. Thereafter, Goldberg went on to earn his Juris Doctorate degree in 1974 from the John Marshall Law School.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Goldberg is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, the Public Justice Foundation, the Wisconsin Trial Lawyers Association, the Legal Specialization Committee, the Judicial Candidate Evaluation Committee, and the American Association for Justice's Birth Trauma Litigation Group. Having served as Chairman of the Chicago Bar Association's Tort Litigation Section, Goldberg was the co-editor of the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education's Medical Negligence handbook, and has been a chapter author for over ten years.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Goldberg was the recipient of the Illinois Super Lawyers for eight straight years, is AV Rated by Martindale Hubbell, and is a Fellow of the National College of Advocacy.

