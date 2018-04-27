NEWBURGH, N.Y., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey M. Rubin, Ed.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Psychology in recognition of his role as Psychologist ,President, & CEO of Rubin Psychological Services P.C.

Established since 2004, Rubin Psychological Services P.C. has served the Newburgh, New York area for the past fourteen years. Dedicated to offering quality healthcare services, the practice is adept in handling matters with regards to Anxiety Therapy, Child and Adolescent Therapy, Depression Therapy, Family Therapy, Marriage Counseling, Trauma Counseling, Chemical Dependency, Play Therapy, and more. The practice "will give you the opportunity to meet with a mental health professional that cares about your satisfaction and state of mental well-being." Devoted to lending a compassionate approach with their clients, the practice prides themselves on assisting their clients getting their lives back on track.



Having always had a deep yearning for psychology and "very people oriented," as a child, Dr. Rubin has always wanted to help people with their struggles. Inspired by his mom and dad, when asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Rubin states that he highly recommends the field. "It is a very intense relationship that you are developing," he states, "You have to have the emotional availability. You have to have the aptitude; and earn your doctorate degree."



With over thirty years of experience in the field of Psychology, Dr. Jeffrey M. Rubin has left behind a venerable legacy in the lives of those he has served. Serving as a School Psychologist for twenty four years with the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, Dr. Rubin has attained extensive expertise in both clinical and school psychology.



Certified forensic evaluator and provider of disability evaluations, in New York State. Early in his career, Dr. Rubin attended Columbia University, where he earned his doctorate.



Dr. Rubin dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his Mom, Lillian Rubin and his Dad, Sydney Rubin.



For more information, please visit www.newburghtherapy.com



Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-m-rubin-edd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300638209.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

