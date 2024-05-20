Jeffrey Matthews joins HKA's Dallas office as a Partner in its Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages practice

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, announces that Jeffrey Matthews has joined the firm's Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages (FACD) practice as a Partner based in Dallas, TX.

Mr. Matthews has nearly 30 years of experience in financial investigations, forensic accounting, and litigation support for the nation's top law firms, Fortune 100 legal departments, and government investigative agencies. As a financial expert in corruption and white-collar criminal cases, as well as multi-jurisdictional business disputes, he has testified in multiple civil and criminal matters at the state and federal levels and is a qualified FINRA Arbitrator. Mr. Matthews is recognized in Who's Who Legal's Investigations 2024 guide highlighting the most prominent forensic accountant experts from around the world.

Mr. Matthews has nearly 30 years of experience in financial investigations, forensic accounting, and litigation support. Post this

Some of Mr. Matthews' notable cases include serving as the expert and providing trial testimony in a unanimous $23.6-million jury verdict on behalf of a cattle broker in one of the largest cattle fraud cases in Texas history and leading an investigation that involved more than $4 million in kickbacks and bribes, resulting in three individuals being sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $125 million to the government. He also recently completed a multi-year international consulting assignment during which he reduced his client's exposure by hundreds of millions of dollars after a foreign government seized his client's assets. He has significant experience in issues related to the Lanham Act, Sarbanes-Oxley, the False Claims Act, and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

Mr. Matthews is also an accounting professor at the University of Texas at Arlington, where he teaches a Master of Professional Accounting course.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to HKA as we continue growing our forensic accounting and commercial damages team," said Ave Tucker, Partner, Strategic Growth Advisor. "His experience calculating damages resulting from breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, diminution of value, and misappropriation of trade secrets, as well as his experience providing expert testimony on many occasions, will strengthen HKA's position in the FACD market, allowing us to continue expanding and improving our service to clients."

"HKA's deep bench and global platform will enable me to continue to grow as a professional and to serve my clients at the highest level," said Jeffrey Matthews, Partner. "HKA's commitment to the practice and the market is nothing short of impressive."

Prior to joining HKA, Mr. Matthews was a partner at StoneTurn. His autobiography, Holding Accountants Accountable, was published by Wiley Publishing in 2019 and has been used as a textbook by several universities. Mr. Matthews earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Louisiana Monroe and is a Certified Public Accountant (Texas) and a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

View Jeff's full expert profile: www.hka.com/expert-post/jeffrey-matthews/

HKA's Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages (FACD) experts have extensive experience advising clients on the accounting, economic, and financial impacts of complex matters. Its experts serve clients by analyzing issues related to various disputes, including breach of contract, intellectual property, shareholder, mergers, and acquisitions. Additionally, they undertake fraud, forensic, and regulatory investigations.

ABOUT HKA

HKA is the leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services.

HKA brings a proud record of excellent service and high achievement to bear on today's challenges. As trusted independent consultants, experts, and advisors, we help clients manage disputes, risk, and uncertainty on complex contracts and challenging projects. Our advice is impartial, incisive, and authoritative.

We work with government agencies, local authorities, contractors, legal firms, and other professional service providers, as well as owners and operators, financial institutions, and insurers. HKA's global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious commissions across a wide range of industries.

HKA has in excess of 1,000 experts, consultants, and advisors across 45+ offices in 17 countries with the skills and experience that are essential to get to the heart of even the most complex issues.

For more information about HKA, visit hka.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter, @HKAGlobal), and Facebook.

Media contact

Andrew J. Katz, CPSM

Marketing and Communications Director, Americas

+1 215 962 1136

[email protected]

SOURCE HKA Global