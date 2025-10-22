Jeffrey Modell Foundation Launches Global Speaker Series

The JMF Speaker Series is the first educational event of its kind to bring physicians, researchers, nurses, patients, families, and advocates together in a shared virtual space. These engaging virtual events will highlight groundbreaking research and discovery, share cutting-edge developments, and create new opportunities for collaboration.

The inaugural event, "PI: Past. Present. Possible." will take place on November 10, 2025. This one-hour Zoom webinar will include a live Q&A session hosted by Dr. Lisa Forbes Satter. Registration is free and open to participants worldwide. Sessions will be presented in clear, accessible language open to clinicians, researchers, patients, and families alike.

Three renowned experts in the field will speak during the event: Dr. Jordan Orange, Dr. Isabelle Meyts, and Dr. Luigi Notarangelo. Together, their perspectives will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the field, as well as new developments in treatment methodologies, and research updates.

"By bringing together different perspectives, the JMF Speaker Series will ensure that the latest PI education reaches the people who need it most. Our goal is to prepare physicians and patients with the knowledge to transform outcomes and improve quality of life," said Vanessa Tenembaum, CEO of JMF.

What's Next

Future sessions will feature expert immunologists, JMF research grant recipients, and patient advocates. Additionally, dedicated patient-focused events will share new treatment updates, lived experiences, and resources for the global PI community—continuing JMF's legacy of education, collaboration, and compassion.

Registration: Learn more and register today at: info4pi.org

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of The Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and the Jeffrey Modell Foundation.

