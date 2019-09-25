Jeffrey Moran Joins Ketchum as Managing Director, CPG

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand and lifestyle marketing veteran Jeffrey Moran will join leading global communications consultancy Ketchum as managing director of its Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry offering, effective Sept. 16. Based in New York, he will be responsible for leading Ketchum's team of CPG specialists across North America to deliver creative, integrated communications programs designed to guide clients' customers to purchase. Moran will report into Ketchum partner Jamey Peters.

Moran most recently served as VP of public relations and marketing services for longtime Ketchum client Pernod Ricard USA. During his 14 years, he served as head of the company's brand communications unit, overseeing integrated marketing communications for the second-largest spirits company in the world. He led a diverse team of specialists with responsibility for media relations, creative services, promotions, trade advocacy, point-of-sale, influencer engagement, entertainment marketing and sponsorship management for Pernod Ricard's brands, including Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, The Glenlivet and Martell.

"Our search for the right leader for this critical business area has been a thoughtful process, and in Jeffrey, we have found the perfect person to complement our incredible talent in our CPG group," said Peters. "Jeffrey has nearly three decades of experience as an integrated brand marketer and a proven track record driving consumer action, which will greatly benefit our work in support of some of the largest CPG brands in the world."

Prior to Pernod Ricard USA, Moran worked at Mars, Inc.'s Masterfoods USA division, where he oversaw public relations across the snack, food and pet portfolios. Earlier in his career he held roles at Ketchum's sister Omnicom agencies Porter Novelli and FleishmanHillard, where he supported clients in the CPG, food and beverage, retail, and travel and tourism industries.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this next chapter with Ketchum, partnering with this group of talented communicators, many of whom I've worked with in my 14 plus years as a Ketchum client," said Moran. "I have seen firsthand the benefit of Ketchum's communications consultancy model and I'm thrilled to now contribute to the incredible work that builds customer loyalty and moves the needle for Ketchum's CPG clients."

About Ketchum

Ketchum is a leading global communications consultancy with operations in more than 70 countries across six continents. PRWeek's Best Agency of the Past 20 Years, Ketchum is the winner of 105 Cannes Lions and an unprecedented six PRWeek Campaign of the Year Awards. Ketchum partners with clients to deliver strategic programming, game-changing creative and measurable results that build brands and reputations. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

