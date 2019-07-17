Jeffrey Nogle Promoted to Chief Financial Officer at Windsor Advantage

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Advantage, announced today the appointment of Jeff Nogle as Chief Financial Officer. As Chief Financial Officer, Nogle will be responsible for developing and executing all financial strategies, planning and forecasting initiatives to continue the company's strong fiscal stability and long-term growth as well as overseeing Windsor's Accounting, Risk Management and Audit Departments. Previously, as Director of Risk Management, Jeff was responsible for Windsor's overall risk management and IT processes.

"Jeff brings an in-depth understanding of our company and possesses the extensive financial knowledge critical to this position," stated Mike Breckheimer, President and CEO of Windsor Advantage. "Jeff is uniquely qualified to excel in this role due to his history in our industry, his immense reputation with our peers and our clients and the overall respect he has garnered from his colleagues internally. He's a strong leader and intelligent problem-solver that maximizes the skills of those around him. I, as well as the rest of the executive management team at Windsor, are extremely excited to see Jeff's future contributions to our growth."

Jeff graduated, with honors from the University of Illinois, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Finance. Prior to joining Windsor, Jeff worked for Charles River Associates, specializing in complex business valuations.

About Windsor Advantage, LLC

Windsor Advantage provides banks, credit unions and CDFIs with a comprehensive outsourced SBA 7(a) and USDA lending platform.



Since 2010, Windsor has processed more than $2.3 billion in government guaranteed loans and currently services a portfolio in excess of $1.4 billion (as of June 30, 2019) for over 90 lenders nationwide. With more than 150 years of cumulative SBA lending experience, cutting edge technology, rigid controls and consistent processes, Windsor is uniquely qualified to assist any size lender with implementing a thoughtful and profitable government guaranteed lending initiative.



Windsor Advantage has offices in Chicago, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; Seattle, Washington and Charleston, South Carolina.



For more information, contact Andrew Sheaffer at 312-248-8530 or visit www.windsoradvantage.com.



