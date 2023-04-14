Jeffrey P. Stein Elected 10th President of Mary Baldwin University

STANTON, Va., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeffrey P. Stein, vice president for strategic initiatives & partnerships and assistant professor of English at Elon University, has been elected as Mary Baldwin University's 10th president.

Dr. Jeff Stein will be the 10th president of Mary Baldwin University.

"Jeff Stein's experiences across academia demonstrate leadership in and out of the classroom, his mastery of strategic planning lifts all campus stakeholders, and his ability to lead in challenging times speaks to a critical moment in higher education," said MBU Board of Trustees Chair Gabrielle G. "Gabby" McCree '83. "Above all, Jeff understands the power of higher education to improve the lives of students and their families, and he is compelled by the Mary Baldwin mission. This is a historic moment for MBU, and also an exciting one for the entire university community. I can't wait for you to meet him."

A transformational and inclusive senior leader, Stein brings more than 30 years of higher education experience to Mary Baldwin across academic, student engagement and administrative areas of university life. As vice president at Elon University, he led development and implementation of the university's 10-year strategic plan as well as Elon's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He oversees the student professional development center, leadership and professional development, professional and continuing studies, and cultural and special programs.

"I am honored and humbled to be chosen as Mary Baldwin University's 10th president and thrilled to be joining this dynamic community, which for 181 years has made courageous decisions to change lives through inclusive, experiential, and student-centered education," Stein said. "I look forward to getting to know and work with students, faculty, staff, alumni, Trustees, and community partners in Mary Baldwin's next chapter, as together we ensure all students can learn, thrive and bring knowledge, skills and light to our world."

A 15-member MBU Presidential Search Committee — composed of faculty, staff, alumni, recent graduates, senior leadership, trustees, and former trustees — led the presidential search in partnership with executive search firm Academic Search.

Stein will succeed President Pamela R. Fox on July 1. Fox will conclude a historic 20-year presidency that began in July 2003.

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a diverse student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia, neighboring health sciences campus, and online. www.marybaldwin.edu

