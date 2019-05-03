Jeffrey Rollins Joins Twin River Board Of Directors

LINCOLN, R.I., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce that Jeffrey W. Rollins joined the Twin River Board of Directors.

Mr. Rollins has extensive experience in gaming, having previously served as an independent director at Dover Downs, a position he held from 2002 to 2019. He joined Ashford Capital Management in August 2013 as Senior Investment Officer and Managing Member, Osprey Advisors. Prior to joining Ashford, Mr. Rollins founded J.W. Rollins & Associates, which focused on investing in and building established and early stage growth companies. He was also a Partner and Managing Director of a private equity fund focused on growth companies. Mr. Rollins currently serves on the Board of Dover Motorsports and the Duke University Fuqua School of Business, Board of Visitors.

About Twin River

Twin River owns and manages two casinos in Rhode Island, one in Delaware and one in Mississippi, as well as a Colorado horse race track that possesses 13 OTB licenses. Twin River's properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Dover Downs (Dover, DE) and Arapahoe Park (Aurora, CO). Twin River's casinos range in size from 1,000 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with over 4,100 slots and approximately 125 table games, along with hotel and resort amenities. Twin River's headquarters are located at 100 Twin River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865. For more information, visit www.twinriverwwholdings.com .

SOURCE Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

