Jeffrey S. Borer, MD, Recognized for Achievements in Cardiology

Named among the Top 1 Percent of Physicians by the U.S. News & World Report, Dr. Borer is a widely regarded patentee in the field of cardiology. One of his most notable achievements, for which he received national and international acclaim, was the development of real-time radionuclide cineangiography and its application during exercise. This development for the first time provided a practical non-invasive method to enable doctors to see heart abnormalities directly as they occur during exercise even when they are inapparent when the patient is at rest. He applied this method to the evaluation of patients with coronary artery obstructions and among those with heart valve disease, as well as with other cardiac diseases, with dramatic impact on accuracy of diagnosis and of prognostication importantly altering the approach to evaluation of patients with heart diseases. Several years earlier he had established the benefits of nitroglycerin during heart attacks, at a time when such use was considered contraindicated. His most recent investigations, in addition to using non-invasive testing to identify timing of invasive treatments for common heart diseases, have centered on elucidating the cellular and molecular bases of heart failure in regurgitant valvular diseases and a novel therapy to prevent cardiac fibrosis. Indeed, he co-invented a method for inhibiting fibroblast growth and cardiac fibrosis.

Drawing upon more than four decades of experience in medicine, Dr. Borer serves as a professor of medicine, cell biology, radiology, public health and surgery at SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and School of Public Health at University Hospital of Brooklyn where until recently he served as Chairman of Medicine and Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine. He is also adjunct professor of cardiovascular medicine in cardiothoracic surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where he previously served for many years as Gladys and Roland Harriman Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Pathophysiology. Dr. Borer is considered particularly expert in the areas of heart valve diseases, chronic stable coronary artery disease and heart failure. He takes pride in his many roles, which include seeing patients, performing research and teaching medical students.

A respected voice in the field of medicine, since 1977, he has been an Advisor and consultant to the United States Food and Drug Administration (for which he served 4 terms as chairman of cardiovascular-related Advisory Committees) and currently is chair of the cardiovascular devices subcommittee of the International Standardization Organization (ISO) which sets standards for approval and manufacture of devices such as heart valve replacements for most of the world outside the US (where FDA performs such functions). Dr. Borer currently is Editor-in-Chief of CARDIOLOGY, one of the oldest peer-reviewed cardiology journals in the world, as well as a member of the editorial boards of numerous other major journals. For 24 years he was an Advisor to NASA, and was the founding president of the Heart Valve Society of America (now part of the Heart Valve Society [international], which he serves as a member of the Board of Trustees). Dr. Borer has authored or co-authored more than 500 published scientific articles or chapters and has written or edited 8 books.

Dr. Borer received his baccalaureate degree from Harvard, and his MD from Weill Cornell Medicine of Cornell University. He received his training in internal medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital, his cardiology training in the Cardiology Branch of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health, and spent a year as a Senior Fullbright Hays Scholar and Glorney Raisbeck Fellow in the Medical Sciences at Guy's Hospital, University of London (where he completed his nitroglycerin studies). Throughout the course of his career, Dr. Borer has been continually recognized for his contributions to the field of cardiology. He was most recently received an Award for Lifetime Achievement in Heart Valve Diseases from the Heart Valve Society and also a Legend of Cardiology Award at the 10th Annual Global Summit on Complex Cardiovascular Catheter Therapeutics: Advanced Endovascular and Coronary Intervention in 2014. He also was awarded the Public Service Medal of NASA, as well as other recognitions. He has been featured in a wide range of honors publications, including Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in the East and Who's Who in the World.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffrey-s-borer-md-recognized-for-achievements-in-cardiology-300642759.html

SOURCE Marquis Who’s Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

