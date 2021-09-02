Jeffrey Sachs, Archbishop of Canterbury to Headline Major Global Conference on Faith and Diplomacy

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Religions for Peace , the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition, today announced the lineup of speakers for a landmark conference on faith and diplomacy, which will be broadcast live from Lindau, Germany, October 4-7.

Representatives of the world's historic religions, religious youth leaders, and delegates from civil society, government, non-governmental organizations, and multilateral institutions will meet to discuss how the religious and diplomatic communities can collaborate to address our world's most pressing concerns: peace and security, climate change, and humanitarianism.

Delegates for the "Conference of the World Council of Religious Leaders on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue" include religious leaders from the Baha'i, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Indigenous, Jain, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh faiths. Some of the religious and civil society leaders attending include:

Dr. Azza Karam , Secretary General of Religions for Peace; Professor of Religion and Development at the Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam, The Netherlands ; former senior advisor on culture at the United Nations Population Fund (Muslim, United States )

Dr. Jeffrey Sachs , Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University ; President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network; Religions for Peace Ambassador ( United States )

Most Rev. Justin Welby , Archbishop of Canterbury (Christian, United Kingdom )

Rev. Kosho Niwano , Co-moderator and Executive Committee Member of Religions for Peace International; President-Designate, Rissho Kosei-Kai; teacher of the Lotus Sutra (Buddhist, Japan )

Bishop Dr. Munib Younan , Palestinian Bishop Emeritus of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land (Christian, Palestine)

H.E. Alice Wairimu Nderitu , Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, United Nations Office of Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect ( Kenya )

Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference on September 15 at 8 a.m. Eastern (2 p.m. CET) to learn about the goals of the event and ask questions of Dr. Karam. Journalists who wish to attend the press conference must RSVP here .

To register for the October 4-7 "Conference of the World Council of Religious Leaders on Faith and Diplomacy: Generations in Dialogue," please visit peace-dialogue-lindau.org/register .

For more information on the conference and Religions for Peace, please view our press kit .

To request an interview with Dr. Azza Karam, Secretary General of Religions for Peace, please contact Elyse Sheppard at [email protected] or 202-471-4228 ext. 127.

About Religions for Peace: Religions for Peace is the world's largest and most representative multi-religious coalition with national member associations, called "Inter-religious Councils" (IRCs) in nearly 100 countries. Since 1973, Religions for Peace has been accredited as a non-governmental organization with the United Nations and is particularly engaged in the areas of transforming conflict, promoting just and harmonious societies, fostering sustainable human development, protecting the earth and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.rfp.org .

