Jeffrey Soffer Epitomizes Luxury Residential Service With His New Sunny Isles Tower, Turnberry Ocean Club

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnberry Ocean Club Residences, one of Miami's most sophisticated condominium projects rising in Sunny Isles Beach, is the contemporary masterpiece of Fontainebleau Development led by CEO, Jeffrey Soffer. The residence boasts six floors composed of 70,000 square-feet of luxury amenities with unrivaled, world-class service tailored to each resident's needs.

Turnberry is recognized around the world for its unmatched level of service. Each Turnberry staff member is hand-selected and rigorously trained to personalize service to each homeowner. The team is updated daily on each resident and their preferences down to their food restrictions and room temperature liking.

"Our staff knows each resident by name; no detail or request is too small," said Senior Vice President of Fontainebleau Development, Michael Gilbert, whose been instrumental in shaping the Turnberry service for more than 20 years. "Our mission is to ensure residents have the best of everything and where every experience heightens their sense of well-being," said Mr. Gilbert.

Ocean Level:

With the use of concealed intercoms, a team of entrance and valet staff receive resident ETA notifications, so that they are greeted upon arrival with customized "welcome home" amenities. Daily vehicle maintenance with warm-up, cool-off, detailing and washing services is also offered. The expansive three-story lobby doubles as a lounge with a casual café, all with access to concierge that's available 24/7 for any requests.

The ocean level has the first and largest of the tower's three pristine swimming pools, where towels are handed to residents as they exit the pool. Fresh serviettes and cool-off delights are provided every two hours at every pool. In the nearby residents-only restaurant, homeowners can delight in gourmet options and customized recipes that are prepared to their individual tastes.

Second and Third Floors:

Fully furnished guest suites can be reserved on the second floor for extended friends and family of Turnberry residents. The suites operate like five-star, resort-style rooms with access to all amenities, as well as turndown, room and cleaning services.

Most special to the third floor is the piano dining room with full-service dinner options and a horseshoe-shaped bar serving craft libations. While a kid's club and teen lounge is staffed with social coordinators that develop rotating programs and activities.

SKY CLUB:

Floors 30 to 32 collectively form Turnberry Ocean Club's crown jewel amenity: The Sky Club, three stories dedicated to a private club setting without ever having to leave home.

The sun and swim level features gravity-defying sunrise and sunset cantilevered swimming pools, two hydrotherapy spas, a lounge bar and day beds serviced with daily newspapers, fresh seasonal fruits, and refreshments.

Turnberry Ocean Club's wellness level features a concierge team that manages beauty treatments, messages, personal fitness sessions and programming for the salon, spa and indoor/outdoor state-of-the-art fitness center, respectively.

The third floor of the Sky Club boasts a private dining suite and spacious terrace flanked by a catering kitchen capable of entertaining up to 150 guests. In-residence catering services are also available. Dinner parties are personalized with custom embroidered napkins, special tableware and menus, acting as an extension of the home.

OFF SITE AMENITIES:

Residents receive an exclusive social membership at the nearby Turnberry Isle Country Club, as well as private access to Tidal Cove Waterpark, Turnberry Marina and priority access/VIP services at Fontainebleau Aviation.

"What's so special here is that the lifestyle goes beyond the four walls of the tower, living at Turnberry Ocean Club means being a part of the Turnberry legacy with exclusive off-site access to South Florida's most elite country club and facilities," said Jeffrey Soffer, CEO of Fontainebleau Development.

Media Contact:

Kaley Surman

ksurman@quinn.pr

SOURCE Turnberry Ocean Club