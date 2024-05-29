Jeffrey Sullivan, CTO of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Elected Chair of DirectTrust's Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Consensus Body

Group Aims to Better Equip Organizations that Depend on Fax Communication with New Interoperability Standard

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions , Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a global leader of digital cloud fax technology and trusted provider of interoperability solutions, proudly announces that DirectTrust's Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Consensus Body has elected Consensus Chief Technology Officer, Jeffrey Sullivan, as its Chairperson. Sullivan will steer the efforts of the Consensus Body to establish a new ANSI standard meant to enhance existing fax protocols while opening the path for modern fax workflows that can be seamlessly integrated with a health system's comprehensive interoperability approach.

DirectTrust ®, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance, standards development, and accreditation body focused on advancing trust in healthcare, launched the Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Consensus Body earlier this year. The goal of this initiative is to develop a new standard that allows industries heavily dependent on fax communication to leverage the advantages of modern interoperability frameworks without disrupting existing infrastructure.

Sullivan's election to this role reflects his accomplishments and leadership in the healthcare technology space and leverages his background at Consensus developing innovative solutions for secure data exchange. Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO, said, "Jeffrey Sullivan's involvement in the workgroup that preceded and scoped this standards work demonstrated his knowledge of the subject matter and his understanding of how to drive a transparent and inclusive process consistent with our history. His understanding of the healthcare ecosystem, secure cloud fax solutions, and his dedication to advancing interoperability make him a great choice to lead the charge alongside other experts in this space. We look forward to working closely with him and the rest of this group to develop standards and best practices that will improve the exchange of healthcare information."

"I am honored to have been elected Chair of DirectTrust's Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Consensus Body. True interoperability must take into account the need to accommodate organizations regardless of where they are in their technology journey," said Sullivan. "It has been a core mission at Consensus to support equitable information exchange and bridge the gap between care settings by leveraging the advantages and practicality of digital cloud fax. By creating this new standard, we are all making interoperability more accessible while reinforcing cloud fax as a highly secure and reliable means of communication."

Sullivan previously chaired the working group that recommended the establishment of the Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Consensus Body. Learn more about the Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Standard .

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is a global leader in digital cloud fax technology. With over 25 years of success with eFax® at its core, the company has evolved to be a trusted provider of interoperability solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence and secure data exchange to transform digital information, automate critical workflows, and maximize operational efficiencies. Consensus maintains industry-leading compliance standards, making it a preferred partner for heavily regulated industries including healthcare, the public sector, financial services, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com .

Media Relations

Christine Duval

[email protected]

(781) 519-8539

SOURCE Consensus Cloud Solutions