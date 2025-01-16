Jeffrey Thomson Named Chair of The Coleridge Initiative Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coleridge Initiative is pleased to announce the election of Jeffrey Thomson as Chair of the Board of Directors, succeeding Dr. Michael Holland, who has served on the board since the organization's inception. This leadership transition reflects Coleridge's continued growth and dedication to advancing data-driven decision-making for the public good.

Thomson brings significant executive experience and expertise, leading a large accounting non-profit (501c3) as CEO for nearly 15 years, demonstrating deep expertise in governance, strategic planning, business transformation, enterprise risk management, and internal control. Joining the Coleridge Board of Directors in 2023, he has demonstrated a strong alignment with the organization's mission and values.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chair and am inspired by Coleridge's commitment to harnessing data and analytics to address critical societal challenges," said Thomson. "Building on the strong foundation developed by Mike and the board, Coleridge is uniquely positioned to help state and federal agencies securely break data silos to transform how the government serves people."

An Accomplished Leader

Thomson last served as President and CEO of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) for nearly 15 years. Previously, he was CFO for Business Sales at AT&T, where he worked for 23 years. His contributions to the fields of accounting and finance have earned him recognition on Accounting Today's "Top 100 Most Influential People List" for 14 consecutive years, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from Trust Across America/Trust Across the World.

"Jeff brings precisely what Coleridge needs at this pivotal moment – a proven leadership in scaling organizations and deep, cross-sector expertise," said Ahu Yildirmaz, President and CEO of Coleridge. "His exceptional track record of driving innovation, coupled with his genuine passion for leveraging data to transform public policy, will be invaluable as we expand our impact."

Outgoing Chair Holland added, "Jeff's unique combination of skills, experience, and passion for the Coleridge mission will ensure the organization's continued success."

During his six years guiding the board, first as Treasurer and then as Chair, Holland helped lead Coleridge from a nascent startup into a well-established nonprofit organization with robust governance and operational structures. His leadership ensured sustainability and scalability while keeping the organization focused on its mission.

"Mike Holland's steadfast dedication and visionary leadership have been pivotal to Coleridge's success," said Yildirmaz. "His ability to navigate critical growth phases have helped position us for continued impact. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for his invaluable service."

Holland stated, "Serving as Chair of the Coleridge board has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that Jeff's expertise and passion will propel the organization to even greater achievements."

About The Coleridge Initiative, Inc.

The Coleridge Initiative is a nonprofit organization working with governments to ensure that data are more effectively used for public decision-making. The organization empowers agencies to enhance workforce data literacy and fosters collaboration across states to develop innovative technologies through secure data sharing. Its FedRAMP-authorized Administrative Data Research Facility (ADRF) enables agencies to link longitudinal data across states and organizations. Learn more at www.coleridgeinitiative.org.

Contact:

[email protected]

