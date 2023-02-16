JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Advertiser Perceptions on Their Investment From Eureka Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertiser Perceptions, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has received an investment from Eureka Equity Partners.

Founded in 2002, Advertiser Perceptions is the leading provider of research-based strategic market intelligence and insights to the media, advertising and AdTech industry, helping some of the largest and most innovative global media and AdTech companies in the world strengthen their brands, improve product offerings and increase revenue. The Company provides brand tracking, syndicated insights, customized solutions and B2B expert community solutions.

The investment by Eureka Equity Partners will enable Advertiser Perceptions to expand their business and achieve their next level of growth. Eureka Equity Partners' experience investing in business information services companies and supporting growth acceleration is an asset as Advertiser Perceptions continues to enhance the services they deliver to current and future clients.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

