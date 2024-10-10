JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Delinian on Their Sale of IMN to Informa

News provided by

JEGI CLARITY

Oct 10, 2024, 15:33 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinian, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has sold IMN to Informa on September 4, 2024.

Founded in 1994, IMN is a leading North American Real Estate events business which leverages deep customer relationships and unmatched industry knowledge to create must-attend events for senior level decision makers that facilitate deal flow, knowledge transfer and connections to best deliver ROI to the Real Estate ecosystem.

Informa, a leading international events, digital services and academic research group, will be the new home for IMN. The acquisition of IMN complements Informa's existing events portfolio.

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Vice President of Marketing
+1 212 754 0710 | [email protected] | www.jegiclarity.com/

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

