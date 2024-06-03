JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Endeavor Consulting Group On Their Sale To UST

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Consulting Group, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to UST.

Founded in 2006, Endeavor Consulting Group drives business transformation and optimization for life sciences firms through a range of business process, project management and technology consulting services. The company provides a range of custom project management and business consulting solutions addressing technology and supply chain business initiatives. Endeavor is an SAP Gold Partner, has received the SAP Pinnacle Award, and is laser focused on delivering GxP compliant SAP ERP implementations. Endeavor combines exceptional talent with a productized delivery model to drive consistent, cost-effective success for their clients.

The strategic acquisition of Endeavor will enhance UST's presence in several key sectors including pharmaceutical, biopharma, and medical technology devices, further reinforcing its status as a reliable partner in these industries. By merging Endeavor's extensive technical expertise with UST's cutting-edge accelerators and SaaS++ offerings, UST is able to significantly enhance client operational efficiency, increasing their returns on technology investments as well as their capacity for innovation. With improved ERP systems, quality management, supply chain, and digital transformation capabilities, UST is set to expedite product launches and commercialization utilizing Industry 4.0 technologies.

"We want to thank the JEGI CLARITY team for its expert guidance and patience throughout the process. In addition to your work as financial advisor, you provided first-rate strategic and operational guidance as well. Your team was tireless in helping us navigate through the process and ultimately drive to a successful outcome, and we appreciate all of your efforts on our behalf." Benoit David, CEO and Partner, Endeavor Consulting Group

