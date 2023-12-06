JEGI CLARITY Has Advised EventWorks On Its Merger And Recapitalization With Quest Events, A Portfolio Company of TZP, And New Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EventWorks, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has completed a merger and recapitalization with Quest Events, a portfolio company of TZP, and new investors.

EventWorks is the Southeast's largest event rental provider, with locations across five states and eight cities, including Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Savannah, Jacksonville, Birmingham, Atlanta, Nashville, and Orlando. Offering an extensive line of scalable and diverse products, EventWorks delivers unparalleled service through seasoned event professionals. With showrooms, rental resources, and experienced staff spread across the Southeast, EventWorks provides on-site solutions for events throughout the region.

Quest Events, headquartered in Frisco, TX, is a market leader in providing pipe and drape, scenic, and furnishing rental solutions to the AV, hospitality, events, bridal, and exhibition industries. With 16 locations across the US, Quest partners with clients to provide the most creative, effective, and efficient rental solutions and installation services available.

This transaction marks a significant leap forward in the event industry, combining the strengths of two industry leaders to enhance capabilities and offer an unprecedented range of services to event professionals across diverse markets. The combined organization will employ approximately 780 team members and manage over 550,000 square feet of warehoused equipment nationwide, supporting approximately 50,000 events annually.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Vice President of Marketing

+1 212 754 0710 | [email protected] | www.jegiclarity.com/

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY