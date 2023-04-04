JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Fastcase on Their Merger with vLex, a Portfolio Company of Oakley Capital

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastcase, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has merged with vLex, a portfolio company of Oakley Capital.

Founded in 1999, Fastcase is the number one independent platform for legal research, intelligence and productivity. Fastcase has developed an unparalleled track record of providing legal professionals with best-in-class, cloud-based tools to quickly and effectively accomplish research goals and complete tasks in a way that is adaptable to professionals' unique needs. Providing more than 600 million litigation documents and dockets, growing by 2+ million each week, Fastcase empowers attorneys to develop stronger cases, analyze counter-arguments and verify the validity of citations with the click of a button. Paired with powerful analytics, regulatory and news monitoring as well as workflow and data tools, Fastcase serves as the mission critical platform of choice for countless legal professionals.

vLex and Fastcase are merging to form the world's largest law firm subscriber base with more than one billion legal documents from more than 100 countries. Oakley Capital and Bain Capital Credit are backing the combined business in order to expand its global reach and build on the company's leadership position in AI, data, analytics and workflow.

