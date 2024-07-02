JEGI CLARITY Has Advised First Legal On Their Sale To Aurora Capital Partners

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Legal, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Aurora Capital Partners.

Founded in 1993, First Legal is the largest independent provider of outsourced litigation support services across the United States. First Legal is the only firm providing comprehensive services throughout the entire litigation process, from File Thru Trial. The company delivers white glove service across its offerings, including court filing, eFiling, service of process, court reporting, eDiscovery, record retrieval, digital, investigations, and trial support. First Legal provides technology-enabled services to more than 3,500 customers across all 50 states, including over 70 AmLaw 100 Firms, with a notable presence in California, Arizona and Nevada.

This new partnership will enable First Legal to further enhance its product offerings, expand into new markets, and attract and retain top talent to better serve its clients. Together, Aurora Capital Partners and First Legal will continue to help law firms of all sizes more efficiently navigate the complexities of the litigation process.

The transaction is JEGI CLARITY's 15th successful legal market transaction over the last four years. The First Legal deal is JEGI CLARITY's second transaction over the last 8 months involving a market leader in the litigation support space. These deals build on JEGI CLARITY's prior litigation ecosystem transactions involving multiple companies across software and tech-enabled services.

