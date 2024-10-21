JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Hypothesis on Their Sale to Elixirr

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypothesis, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Elixirr.

Hypothesis is an insights and strategy firm founded in 2000. They help companies better understand their customers by providing insights, competitor intelligence and strategic advice to inform the design of products and services. Their offerings include quantitative research, qualitative research, advanced analytics, strategic brand and consulting services, and design. Hypothesis' "mixed methodology" approach integrates qualitative and quantitative capabilities in a single engagement to combine human insights with large-scale data analysis – an approach that is viewed as a key differentiator by clients.

The acquisition brings specialist expertise in qualitative research, quantitative research and strategic insights, complementing Elixirr's existing service offerings and enhancing their ability to support clients from initial research and discovery through to strategy definition and delivery. In addition to an expansion of capabilities, Hypothesis has deep expertise in additive industries for Elixirr, particularly as a result of its significant presence in the technology, media and entertainment, and retail and CPG industries. Hypothesis' strong US presence and outstanding reputation will add immediate scale and help to accelerate Elixirr's growth in the US.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

