JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Momentum Consulting on Their Sale to CGI

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Consulting, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to CGI.

Founded in 2002, Momentum Consulting is a modern technology services firm that directly impacts business outcomes through data & analytics, digital transformation and application modernization solutions. Momentum Consulting improves its clients' productivity and internal connectivity by modernizing and streamlining their technology stacks and applications, facilitating actionable insights and better decision making. Strategically located in Miami, Florida, Momentum is a proven and trusted partner to local industry leaders with long term relationships and reoccurring revenue.

The acquisition strengthens CGI's position in the key U.S. growth market of Miami, building on its proximity-based business model that blends the company's worldwide network of experts and capabilities with local accountability and end-to-end services for clients.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

