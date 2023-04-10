JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Nomura Research Institute (NRI) on its Sale of Brierley+Partners to Capillary Technologies

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomura Research Institute (TSE:4307), advised by JEGI CLARITY, has sold Brierley+Partners to Capillary Technologies.

Having shaped the industry since 1985, Brierley is a globally recognized leader in loyalty technology, strategy, and execution. Brierley offers a full-service loyalty solution that supports global brands in increasing customer engagement and making their customer relationships more profitable. Machine learning, artificial intelligence and automation enable analytics and better understanding of customers and next steps, including the ability to immediately incentivize customers.

Brierley's expertise in the loyalty space will be a valuable addition to Capillary's existing capabilities and enable them to deliver exponential value to global enterprise brands looking to improve customer engagement. Capillary will leverage Brierley's Emotional Loyalty Quotient to help brands discover the right balance on how to uniquely win the hearts and minds of customers. This acquisition will also strengthen Capillary's position particularly in North America and Japan by leveraging Brierley's longstanding industry leadership and expertise.

