JEGI CLARITY Has Advised The Shipyard on Their Investment From Alaris Equity Partners

05 Sep, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shipyard, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has received an investment from Alaris Equity Partners.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Columbus, OH, The Shipyard is an integrated marketing agency renowned for "Engineering Brand Love" by uniquely combining data science with integrated media, creative, and analytical processes to discover and engage all relevant audience segments via omnichannel marketing campaigns, driving marketing outcomes and accelerating brand growth. The Company's audience discovery approach, "No Customer Left Behind", is supported by a proprietary data intelligence engine, The Helm, combined with a full-suite of end to-end, agency of record marketing solutions to drive measurable and sustainable results for brands. The Shipyard has developed vertical expertise across highly attractive sectors, including Travel & Tourism, Financial & Professional Services, Energy & Sustainability, and Consumer Packaged Goods/Retail, with significant runway and ongoing initiatives to further penetrate each.

This new partnership will enable The Shipyard to strengthen their current offerings and expand their presence in the market. Rick Milenthal, Chairman & CEO of The Shipyard said, "The Alaris investment model is perfect for a growing successful company like The Shipyard. They back our team and fuel our growth, fully empowering our management team to do what is best for our people and our clients."

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

