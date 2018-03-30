JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4

DOVER, Del., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover International Speedway officials announced today that JEGS Automotive Inc., an e-commerce world leader in high performance automotive parts, will become the entitlement partner for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4.

The "JEGS 200" NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be the fifth of 23 races in the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule.

In addition to the sponsorship, JEGS becomes the Official Aftermarket Automotive Parts Retailer of Dover International Speedway – supporting and sponsoring events throughout the year, including the Monster Mile's NASCAR tripleheader weekends on May 4-6 and Oct. 5-7.

"JEGS is synonymous with racing and motorsports, and we are thrilled to create an authentic link between the millions of JEGS customers and a venue as iconic as Dover International Speedway," said Jeffrey R. Hennion, chief executive officer of JEGS Automotive Inc. "We look forward to making the JEGS 200 one of the strongest races on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule and bringing the JEGS.com experience to the legions of fans visiting Dover each year."

Founded in 1960 by drag racing legend Jeg Coughlin, Sr., JEGS has been family owned for almost 60 years. During this time, it has become one of the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce automotive parts retailers in the United States. Its corporate headquarters in Delaware, Ohio, includes offices and a call center that are connected to an impressive 225,000-square foot warehouse and distribution center. The campus also includes a car museum and a racing shop that supports the Team JEGS racing team.

JEGS is the sponsor of GMS Racing's No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Driver Cody Coughlin, the 2016 ARCA CRA Super Series champion, is the grandson of JEGS founder Jeg Coughlin, Sr.

"We're proud to welcome JEGS Automotive, Inc. into our family of partners, and thrilled for JEGS to serve as the entitlement sponsor of our May 4 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race," said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway's president and CEO. "Monster Mile fans appreciate quality, high-performance products and JEGS Automotive, Inc. has been giving race fans and teams just that for several decades. We look forward to highlighting JEGS throughout our entire NASCAR season."

The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the "OneMain Financial 200" NASCAR XFINITY Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5 and the "AAA 400 Drive for Autism" Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 6.

Another NASCAR tripleheader weekend returns to the Monster Mile from Oct. 5-7, featuring the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 5, the NASCAR XFINITY Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 7.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About JEGS Automotive Inc., TEAM JEGS and The JEGS Foundation

In 1960, Jeg Coughlin Sr. opened the JEGS High Performance speed shop in Columbus, Ohio. Jeg was a racer, and his business was birthed from the struggle that he had finding quality parts for his own cars. He quickly became the leader in high performance parts in Central Ohio, and what began as simply building and tweaking engines for his buddies soon became a full-fledged retail business.

In 1988, Jeg's four sons, John, Troy, Mike, and Jeg Jr., purchased the business from their father and, after several expansions, what began as a 4,000-square foot speed shop quickly grew exponentially to be a leader in the e-commerce world of high performance automotive thanks in part to the JEGS complete commitment to taking care of its customers. JEGS.com has more than 1 million SKU's available for purchase, which are backed up by two state-of-the-art call centers staffed by experts in the performance automotive field.

JEGS Automotive, Inc. is also proud to support a race team (TEAM JEGS) led by the four Coughlin brothers that not only has brought home 8 NHRA World Championships, 16 Divisional Championships and 114 NHRA national event victories, making the team and the Coughlin family one of the most successful families in NHRA history, but also allows JEGS to bring that expertise to the business through its line of JEGS private label products as well as labeling numerous parts as "Track Tested." TEAM JEGS also supports a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team driven by Cody Coughlin.

The company is also proud to support the JEGS Foundation. Under the tagline of "Racing for Cancer Research," the JEGS Foundation has brought financial support and national awareness to cancer research, including a $10 million grant in 2013 to Ohio State's Foundation for Cancer Treatment & Research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio.

