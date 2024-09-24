JEGS High Performance Selects ReverseLogix to Rev Up its Returns Management

Automotive performance giant chooses smarter returns solution to boost customer experience.

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, the market leader in end-to-end returns management solutions, announced that JEGS an industry leading online retailer in performance automotive parts has selected the ReverseLogix returns management system (RMS) to strengthen its superior customer returns experience and improve efficiencies.

The automotive aftermarket industry is fast-paced and fluid. To gain a competitive edge in the service parts supply chain, businesses increasingly recognize returns management as the next frontier for fostering customer trust and loyalty. This partnership between ReverseLogix and JEGS aims to take it a step further by creating a groundbreaking customer returns experience to support JEGS' high-growth plans, leveraging the ReverseLogix platform's capability to expand its reach in the rapidly growing automotive e-commerce sector.

As a trusted name in the industry, JEGS prides itself on exceptional customer service, personalized customer support, and a vast selection of high-performance parts. This collaboration around returns management will allow JEGS to strengthen its commitment to exceptional service and empower it to effortlessly manage its returns lifecycle.

ReverseLogix's end-to-end returns management system will equip JEGS with the tools to accurately capture and analyze returns data, providing valuable insights to optimize reverse logistics and streamline returns management operations. This way, the company is guaranteed to ensure customer satisfaction and drive repeat business.

"Our entire team is thrilled about this partnership with JEGS and eager to support their drive for exceptional customer service," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "The automotive aftermarket is dynamic and growing at an incredible pace, which means heightened competition. This is an opportunity for us to showcase the power of our RMS in helping companies like JEGS gain a competitive and strategic advantage."

"Our customers deserve a smooth and transparent return process, and we know ReverseLogix will help us achieve that goal. We look forward to leveraging the platform to manage returns efficiently and effectively," said Derek Posey, VP of Distribution and Logistics, JEGS High Performance.



About JEGS High Performance

JEGS High Performance is a family-owned and operated business serving the automotive aftermarket industry for over six decades. It is going strong, offering an iconic mail-order catalog and a fully stocked digital commerce experience. JEGS is the preferred destination for every gearhead, professional racer, weekend warrior, and restoration nut who wants to take their vehicle to the next level. For more information, visit https://www.jegs.com/

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

