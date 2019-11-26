ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jehad Sibai, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine for the successes he had accrued as an Infectious Disease Specialist at Bishr Ujayli MD, PC and Beaumont Hospitals.

Recognized for eighteen years of professional dedication, Dr. Sibai is a patient-preferred physician in Oakland County. His areas of expertise include infectious disease prevention and care services.

Following a lifetime interest in medicine, Dr. Sibai wanted a career where he would have the most patient contact and the greatest exposure to all systems of the human body. When asked what the key to his success is, he replies, "Listening to patients." His advice to others in his field is to, "Be close to your patients."

In preparation for his career, Dr. Sibai received a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) from University of Damascus Faculty of Human Medicine, completed a residency in internal medicine at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland and the Wright Center: Mercy & Moses Taylor Hospitals, and completed a fellowship in infectious diseases at St. John Hospital and Medical Center. Dr. Sibai is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Internal Medicine Infectious Disease Board.

Outside of work, Dr. Sibai enjoys staying close to family.

Dr. Sibai dedicates this esteemed recognition to Dr. Stephen Pancoast and in loving memory of his father Zuheir Sibai.

For more information, please visit https://doctors.beaumont.org

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

