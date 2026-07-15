Jeitto expands access to digital credit in Brazil with an app focused on everyday consumption and financial solutions

Jeitto has more than 15 million registered customers and uses artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to offer simple and fully digital credit and financial services.

SAO PAULO , July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeitto, a Brazilian fintech focused on credit and consumption, is expanding access to digital financial solutions designed for everyday needs. Created to serve formal workers, self-employed professionals and small entrepreneurs who drive the economy daily, the app combines credit and services in a simple and fully digital experience.

Fernando Silva, CEO and co-founder of Jeitto, is expanding access to digital financial solutions in Brazil.

Today, millions of customers use Jeitto to pay bills, manage their budgets, make purchases through points of sale and within the app, and access credit directly from their mobile phones. To assess each customer's creditworthiness and profile, the company relies on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence, analyzing more than 2,000 alternative variables per user to better understand their financial behavior and needs.

One of the app's flagship products is e-Grana, a digital monthly credit solution that is unique in Brazil and designed to address small, everyday financial needs. Available directly through the app, e-Grana provides revolving credit limits ranging from approximately US$10 to US$100 (R$50 to R$500), which customers can use to pay bills, cover unexpected expenses or better manage their monthly budgets.

Unlike traditional credit products, e-Grana was designed to be simple, fast and accessible. The entire process takes place within the app, from credit assessment to contracting, which can be completed in less than two minutes by using models built on combination of bureau data with alternative variables. Credit limits are renewed monthly and can gradually increase according to each customer's payment behavior, creating a progressive relationship that encourages responsible borrowing while expanding access to credit.

The product has become an important tool for financial inclusion in Brazil. Today, 35% of Jeitto's customers had their first formal credit experience through the platform, demonstrating the potential of technology to broaden access to financial services among populations historically underserved by traditional financial institutions.

According to data from the Central Bank of Brazil, 57% of Brazilians are unable to cover an unexpected expense equivalent to about US$100 (R$500) using their own resources. This highlights the relevance of solutions designed to address low-value, everyday financial needs and provide greater financial flexibility when unforeseen expenses arise.

"Our goal at Jeitto is to expand access to credit in a responsible and sustainable way," said Fernando Silva, CEO and co-founder of the company. "Our model is progressive: credit limits increase as customers use the service and keep their payments up to date. This dynamic builds trust with users and allows us to expand access to credit while maintaining disciplined risk management."

With more than 30 years of experience in the global financial sector, Silva has built his career across banks and fintechs in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia, developing deep expertise in credit and risk management. He founded Jeitto in 2014 with the goal of creating financial solutions that are more accessible and better aligned with the realities of millions of Brazilians.

Beyond credit, the fintech is expanding the app into a broader ecosystem of services. By the end of 2027, the company plans to integrate new solutions focused on users' everyday needs. In addition to financial services and its own marketplace, Jeitto intends to include offerings in areas such as health and wellness, mobile services and transportation, further expanding the role of the app in customers' financial and consumption routines.

By combining technology, artificial intelligence and responsible risk management, the company aims to expand access to financial services and simplify the lives of millions of people. In Brazil alone, more than 95 million people are estimated to addressable market for Jeitto's solutions, highlighting the significant growth potential of the company's business model.

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SOURCE JEITTO