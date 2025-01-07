Jekyll Ocean Club in partnership with Bridgestone Golf offers Free Golf Package through March 31

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the second most-used F-word on a golf course? On Jekyll Island, after FORE – the second-most used word is Free. Free, as in free golf.

Jekyll Ocean Club has TEEmed up with Bridgestone Golf to offer a free golf package including overnight accommodations at the all-suite, oceanfront Jekyll Ocean Club resort that includes two complimentary rounds of golf, a $30 food and beverage credit for 80 Ocean and a golfer's gift bag. Rooms start at $358 per night and the package is available through March 31.

Take a swing at Jekyll's newly updated Pine Lakes course during Jekyll Ocean Club's free golf promotion.

To sweeten the deal, Jekyll Ocean Club will donate $5 per room night to First Tee, a nationwide youth development organization that integrates the game of golf with a life skills curriculum that builds inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do.

Bridgestone's Otto ball fitting experience will be available in the bar area of 80 Ocean so that golfers can use state of the game technology to find the right ball for their style of play all while enjoying the oceanfront bar and restaurant.

"As a Georgia based business, Bridgestone Golf is delighted to be partnering with Jekyll Island Club resort to promote golf on Jekyll Island," said David Vogrin, director of marketing for Bridgestone. "As the #1 Ball Fitter, we are excited to bring our Otto ball fitting experience to all the golfers staying at the Jekyll Island Ocean club to make sure golfers are fit into the right ball for their game before taking on the challenges of the newly renovated courses on the Island.

"Just as Jekyll Island is a Georgia landmark with a storybook history, Bridgestone Golf is a Georgia business institution and we're very pleased to take these first steps in what we hope will be a long and mutually beneficial partnership serving the clients we both value so much," said Kevin Baker, director of sales and marketing for the Jekyll Island Resorts.

The two companies will officially launch the partnership in the first quarter of 2025 with a First Tee fundraiser at the Ocean Club. Details will be announced at a later date.

To book the Free Golf package please visit www.jekyllclub.com and select golf from the drop-down menu.

