JELD-WEN Appoints Rachael B. Elliott as North America Leader

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced today the appointment of Rachael B. Elliott as executive vice president, North America, effective October 20, 2025.

Rachael B. Elliott

Elliott is a seasoned global operations and innovation executive with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning manufacturing, eCommerce, and supply chain management. She joins JELD-WEN from Ashley Furniture where she held the senior manufacturing operations role. Prior to Ashley Furniture, Elliott held various leadership roles with Masonite, Amazon, Walmart, Boral Industries, Georgia Pacific Corporation and the United States Government.

"Rachael's extensive experience will be instrumental as she focuses on accelerating key initiatives across North America to best position JELD-WEN for future success," said Chief Executive Officer William J. Christensen. "I'm thrilled to welcome Rachael to the senior leadership team and look forward to the benefits her leadership will bring for all stakeholders."

Elliott earned a bachelor's degree in construction engineering and her master's degree in workforce training and development from the University of Southern Mississippi.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN operates facilities in 14 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 16,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI™ in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

